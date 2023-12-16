Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,383,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,768,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after buying an additional 821,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,964,000 after buying an additional 421,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,079,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 400,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

