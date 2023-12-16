Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,605 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

ARCC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 4,684,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

