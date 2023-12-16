Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for about 4.6% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,277. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $581.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.38.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

