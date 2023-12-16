Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Buys 2,369 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 198,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 139,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $1,035,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

