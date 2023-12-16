Fruth Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.54. The company has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

