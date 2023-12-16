Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
FRU traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.36. 408,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of Freehold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
