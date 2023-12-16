Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.78 on Friday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Analysts expect that FOX will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 67.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,640,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,923 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 11,612.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 288.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

