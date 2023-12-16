Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $257.31 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total transaction of $3,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,771,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,589,248.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

