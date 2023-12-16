Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.93.

FTS opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fortis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

