Ford Motor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 207,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 151,340 call options.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

