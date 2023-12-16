Flow (FLOW) Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $45.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,476,732,732 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

