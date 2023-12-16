FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at TD Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $290.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $281.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $284.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

