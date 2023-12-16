FCF Advisors LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

LYB stock opened at $94.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

