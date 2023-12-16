FCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $761,755.94. Following the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,137 shares of company stock worth $57,439,735. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.58, a PEG ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

