Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Down to $16.59

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.11. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 30,281 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EE. StockNews.com cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $275.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

