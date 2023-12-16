Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 20th, Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of ESTA stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 419,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $659.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

