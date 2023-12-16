Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

