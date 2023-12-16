Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Sells C$635,400.00 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,711. The stock has a market cap of C$100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$42.75 and a one year high of C$56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.14.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7501453 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 244.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.21.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

