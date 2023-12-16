Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 5,660,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,508. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

