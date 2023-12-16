Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $203.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

