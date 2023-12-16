Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $52.20 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

EGLE stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

