Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

