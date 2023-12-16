Doliver Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

