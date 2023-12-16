Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,879,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 13,433,706 shares.The stock last traded at $38.94 and had previously closed at $35.67.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

