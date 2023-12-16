Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 18,256,203 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $2,185,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.