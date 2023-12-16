Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after buying an additional 126,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

