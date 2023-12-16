Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

ROIV stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock worth $218,467,688 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 396.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 422.5% in the second quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 666,600 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $101,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,026,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 85.2% during the second quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

