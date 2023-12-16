Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.69.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

