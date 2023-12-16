Desjardins Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$19.25

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$18.75 to C$19.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.8 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.66 and a twelve month high of C$16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.18.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$40,522.34. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

