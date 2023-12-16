Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$43.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.83.

DFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.72. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.09 and a 52-week high of C$39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.6724891 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

