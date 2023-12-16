DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys 5,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $284,663,000.

VWO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.26. 1,613,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,179. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

