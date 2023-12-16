Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $271,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

