Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $225.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $213.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

