Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

