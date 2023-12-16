Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $869,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

