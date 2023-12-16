Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

