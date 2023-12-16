Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

