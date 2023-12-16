Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

