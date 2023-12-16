Country Trust Bank Acquires 1,247 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 397.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

