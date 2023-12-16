Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.44 and a 200 day moving average of $557.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $661.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.