Cormark Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.2 %

SES opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.03.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

