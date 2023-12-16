Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,191.01 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,058.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,176.90.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

