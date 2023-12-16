Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 198,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 140.2% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 516,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

