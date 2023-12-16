Comparing Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q2 and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Q2 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 3 10 0 2.77 Clearwater Analytics 1 3 9 0 2.62

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $37.93, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus price target of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than Q2.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -13.09% -9.11% -3.25% Clearwater Analytics -5.71% 0.08% 0.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Q2 and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Q2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $565.68 million 4.36 -$108.98 million ($1.38) -30.50 Clearwater Analytics $351.84 million 13.73 -$7.97 million ($0.11) -180.09

Clearwater Analytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Q2 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System to monitor and optimize end-user acquisition, engagement and retention, customize and extend the platform, and enhance operational efficiencies. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-based, real-time core processing BaaS platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company's Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides portfolio management and order management, performance, unit-linked funds, and full trade life cycle, as well as provides modular front, middle and back-office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.