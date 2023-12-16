Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFRUY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

