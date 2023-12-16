Citigroup Trims Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Target Price to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.