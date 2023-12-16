Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

