Citigroup Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Get Macy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Macy’s has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.