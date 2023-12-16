Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CPK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of CPK opened at $102.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

