Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Shares of CHK opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

